‘Don’t Show Gory Images, Dead Bodies’: Government Issues Advisory to TV Channels on Reportage of Violence, Crime

The advisory also stated that the reporting on certain crime stories is distasteful, and can have an adverse psychological impact on children.

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Monday issued a ‘strong’ advisory to TV channels against reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and the elderly. The government has also directed TV channels to adhere to Programme Code laid under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The ministry said television channels have reported incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence “which grossly compromised on ‘good taste and decency’” and were ”quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer.”

“….television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images or videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots, continuous cries and shrieks of a child being beaten by a teacher, shown repeatedly over several minutes including circling the actions thereby making it even more ghastly, without taking the precaution of blurring the images or showing them from long shots,” as per the statement.

The statement comes following ‘distressing images, videos’ in reportage of Rishabh Pant car crash, and certain crimes.

The government in its advisory also reminded the broadcasters of a “certain sense of responsibility and discipline”. The advisory said reporting violent incidents “without taking the precaution of blurring the images or showing them from long shots” are distasteful, heart-wrenching, distressful, indignifying, sensational.

“Such reporting also have an adverse psychological impact on the children. There is also a crucial issue of invasion of privacy which could be potentially maligning and defamatory.”

It also said the broadcasters had taken video clips and images from social media and “little effort has been made to modulate or attune or edit such clips so as to make it compliant and consistent with the spirit of the Programme Code.” The ministry has “strongly advised” television channels to attune their systems and practices of reporting incidents of crime, accidents, and violence, including death, in conformity with the Programme Code laid under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.