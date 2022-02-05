Dehradun: With the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) directly pitted against each other, the 2022 Assembly election is likely to be a triangular battle in most of the 70 seats of Uttarakhand. Likewise, the Rishikesh assembly constituency seat too will witness a turf war between the three stronghold parties. Rishikesh is an assembly constituency under the Dehradun district and falls under the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. It is currently held by Premchand Aggarwal of the BJP.Also Read - Ayodhya Assembly Elections 2022: Will SP's Pawan Pandey Defeat BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta This Time?
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Election, Aggarwal won the seat by defeating Rajpal Singh Kharola from Indian National Congress with a margin of 14801 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' won from Hardwar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 258729 votes by defeating Congress' Ambrish Kumar. And, with the Himalayan state all set to go to the polls on February 14, BJP has once again chosen the outgoing speaker of Uttarakhand assembly, Premchand Aggarwal from his old seat, Rishikesh.
Key Candidates from Rishikesh Assembly Constituency
Will BJP Win This Seat Once Again?
Rishikesh is considered to be the gateway to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri are some of the holiest pilgrimage places in India. This place has religious as well as political importance. And, the Rishikesh Assembly seat has been dominated by the BJP for the past 15 years. The 2002 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election was the First Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) election of the state when the Indian National Congress emerged from this seat and during all other Assembly polls in the past BJP has maintained its winning record from Rishikesh.
RISHIKESH PAST ELECTION RESULTS
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Premchand Aggarwal
|BJP
|Winner
|45,082
|45.84%
|14,801
|Rajpal Singh Kharola
|INC
|Runner Up
|30,281
|30.79%
|Premchand Aggarwal
|BJP
|Winner
|29,090
|36%
|7,271
|Rajpal Kharola
|INC
|Runner Up
|21,819
|27%
|Prem Chand Aggarwal
|BJP
|Winner
|30,491
|35%
|9,077
|Shoorbeer Singh Sajwan
|INC
|Runner Up
|21,414
|25%
|Shoor Beer Singh
|INC
|Winner
|14,898
|25%
|841
|Sandeep Gupta
|BJP
|Runner Up
|14,057
|24%
