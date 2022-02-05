Dehradun: With the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) directly pitted against each other, the 2022 Assembly election is likely to be a triangular battle in most of the 70 seats of Uttarakhand. Likewise, the Rishikesh assembly constituency seat too will witness a turf war between the three stronghold parties. Rishikesh is an assembly constituency under the Dehradun district and falls under the Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. It is currently held by Premchand Aggarwal of the BJP.Also Read - Ayodhya Assembly Elections 2022: Will SP's Pawan Pandey Defeat BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta This Time?

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Election, Aggarwal won the seat by defeating Rajpal Singh Kharola from Indian National Congress with a margin of 14801 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ won from Hardwar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 258729 votes by defeating Congress’ Ambrish Kumar. And, with the Himalayan state all set to go to the polls on February 14, BJP has once again chosen the outgoing speaker of Uttarakhand assembly, Premchand Aggarwal from his old seat, Rishikesh. Also Read - Kotdwar: With Father's 2012 Defeat in Mind, Will BJP's Ritu Khanduri Succeed in Fulfilling Her Promise?

Key Candidates from Rishikesh Assembly Constituency

BJP’s Premchand Aggarwal

Congress’ Jayendra Chand Ramola

AAP’s Dr. Raje Negi