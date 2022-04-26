New Delhi: The mask mandate is back again in some states with coronavirus cases witnessing an uptick in the number of infections. Many of them had decided to do away with the mask early this month as Centre removed all Covid restrictions and the coronavirus cases started showing a declining trend. However, owing to a sudden spike in Delhi, Haryana and UP and the detection of new variants, some states have made wearing masks compulsory again. Karnataka and Chandigarh on Monday became the latest addition to the list of states and union territories which have brought back the rule of mandatory mask-wearing in public places amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases.Also Read - 4th Wave of Coronavirus in Noida? 44 Children Test COVID Positive in 7 Days, Tally Rises to 167

Here is list of states where masks are mandatory, and the fine you will have to pay for not wearing a mask:

Odisha: Rs. 2,000 fine for first two violations, Rs. 5000 for third. Uttarakhand: Rs 100 for first violation, Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 for second and third. Delhi: Rs. 500 for each violation Telangana: Rs. 1000 for violations in large gathering Tamil Nadu: Rs. 500 for each violation Madhya Pradesh: Rs. 500 for each violation Rajasthan: Rs. 500 for each violation Karnataka: Rs. 250 for each violation Goa: Rs. 200 for each violation Gujarat: Rs. 1,000 for each violation Andhra Pradesh: Rs. 100 for each violation Chandigarh: Rs. 500 for each violation Chhattisgarh: Rs. 500 for each violation Haryana: Rs. 500 fine in four NCR districts- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Jhajjar

Covid cases in India, April 26, 2022

With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection, the data updated at 8 am stated. Also Read - Covid XE Variant: Karnataka Holds High-Level Meeting; Health Minister K Sudhakar Shares BIG Update

Why are covid cases rising?

Scientists are of the view that the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, including schools reopening for offline classes, increased socialising and economic activity may be driving the spike in the national capital and its surrounding areas, and some other pockets. “It has been more than two weeks since all COVID-19 restrictions have been removed. It is a holiday period and people are meeting and intermingling. This is also reflected in social mobility and economic activity, which are higher than pre-pandemic periods,” physician-epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya told a news agency while also advising caution and stressing on continued surveillance. Also Read - Will India Witness 4th Covid Wave? Check What Eminent Virologist Has to Say