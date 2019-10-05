New Delhi: Just two days after water receded from many parts of Bihar following the flood situation, dengue cases seem to be on the rise in the state. After the flood, it is now dengue which is hitting the people hard in the state.

According to an NDTV report, more than 400 people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals for dengue as many parts of the state are still water-logged following heavy rain last week. Floating animal carcasses and garbage around are believed to be the main reason for spreading the disease in Patna, home to nearly 10 crore people.

Many parts of Patna are still submerged and open drains have polluted the water-logged areas. Hundreds of people on Saturday staged protests in the state capital as the state government failed to pump out the floodwaters from their areas and could not provide them relief for many days now.

Blocking Patna’s Danapur area blocked roads near Gola road T point, protesters burnt tyres and shouted slogans against the state government, saying the Patna Municipal Corporation and other government agencies have failed to pump out the floodwaters from the colonies and apartments even after the rains stopped six days ago. The protest over a dozen areas has been happening for the past three days.

According to the officials, the worst waterlogged areas of Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh and Kadamkuan are yet to get any respite and the accumulated water continues to be at the three to four feet level. The situation gives sleepless nights to residents as the choked sewage and drainage system are yet to be repaired by the authorities.

With the water logging problem, prices of essential commodities like fruits and vegetables have also gone up in the last four days in Patna. The official death toll in Bihar after heavy rainfall that resulted in water logging in Patna and floods in the 14 districts has reached 73.

In another incident, a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was attacked by angry flood victims in Bhagalpur district on Saturday but was rescued by security guards later. “The angry flood victims attacked the official vehicle of SDM and after he tried to pacify them, they attacked him also. He was rescued by security guards,” a district police official told IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)