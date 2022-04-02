New Delhi: Last month was the hottest March in India in 122 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The all-time average maximum temperature surpassed the record of March 2010. In 2010, India’s average monthly day temperature in March had recorded at 33.09 degree Celsius in comparison to 33.1 degree Celsius in March, 2022.Also Read - Heatwave Alert! Delhi, UP, Haryana To Witness Soaring Temperature Tomorrow

According to IMD officials, lack of rain in March in north India has led to such intense heat. Normally, Delhi would receive 15.9 mm of rainfall in March on an average. Meanwhile, the IMD warned of heatwave conditions in north India in April. Also Read - Scorching Heat Forms Sand Dunes in the Middle of Ganga in Varanasi, Raises Concern for Scientists

A heatwave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is 4.5-6.4 degrees when the maximum reaches at least 40 degrees in the plains or 37 in the coastal weather stations. Few other criteria can also lead to its declaration. The air temperature becomes fatal to the human body when exposed to a heatwave, according to the India Meteorological Department. Also Read - Intense Heatwave in India: Best Ways To Protect Yourself From it During Summers

Heatwave alert issued across north India – Key Points