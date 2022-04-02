New Delhi: Last month was the hottest March in India in 122 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The all-time average maximum temperature surpassed the record of March 2010. In 2010, India’s average monthly day temperature in March had recorded at 33.09 degree Celsius in comparison to 33.1 degree Celsius in March, 2022.Also Read - Heatwave Alert! Delhi, UP, Haryana To Witness Soaring Temperature Tomorrow
According to IMD officials, lack of rain in March in north India has led to such intense heat. Normally, Delhi would receive 15.9 mm of rainfall in March on an average. Meanwhile, the IMD warned of heatwave conditions in north India in April. Also Read - Scorching Heat Forms Sand Dunes in the Middle of Ganga in Varanasi, Raises Concern for Scientists
A heatwave is declared if the departure from the normal temperature is 4.5-6.4 degrees when the maximum reaches at least 40 degrees in the plains or 37 in the coastal weather stations. Few other criteria can also lead to its declaration. The air temperature becomes fatal to the human body when exposed to a heatwave, according to the India Meteorological Department. Also Read - Intense Heatwave in India: Best Ways To Protect Yourself From it During Summers
Heatwave alert issued across north India – Key Points
- The maximum temperature in Delhi On Friday was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal while the minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the season’s normal.
- Maximum temperatures at most places in Rajasthan are being recorded five to seven notches above normal at present which is leading to heat wave conditions in the state. Also, during the month of March, the state recorded actual rainfall of 2.1 mm, which is almost 48 per cent less than the normal. On Wednesday, Churu was recorded the hottest place in Rajasthan at 43 degrees Celsius.
- A “severe heat wave” swept Gwalior, Tikamgarh and parts of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as the temperature climbed to 43 degrees Celsius at some places there, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The highest maximum temperature of 43 degrees was recorded in Khandwa and Damoh districts as well as at Khajuraho and Nowgaon in Chhatarpur district, said P K Saha, the senior-most meteorologist at the IMD Bhopal office.
- Odisha is staring down the barrel of a blistering heatwave that may sweep several districts, the Met office warned. The weather will be dry across the state, and hot winds are likely to intensify from the northwest. The mercury can touch 43 degrees Celsius in some areas, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. The maximum temperature will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days. It will be significantly above normal at many places during the next three-four days, a bulletin said.
- At least 10 districts in Jharkhand were issued a heat wave warning by the weather department. The districts that could get affected by the heat wave are Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Simdega, East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan. “Maximum temperature will rise across Jharkhand due to unrestricted flow of westerly and northwesterly winds from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where heat wave conditions are already prevailing,” SC Mandal, scientist at the meteorological centre of Ranchi, told PTI.
- People should wear light clothes and avoid going outside during the afternoon unless necessary, Odisha’s health department said. They can have fruits such as grapes and watermelon, replace intake of fizzy drinks with water to stay hydrated and be safe from heatstroke, the health department stated.
- In February, a UN body – the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – had stated that India is among the places that will experience globally human-induced heat and humidity conditions. The landmark report refers to wet-bulb temperatures, a measure that combines heat and humidity. A wet-bulb temperature of 31 degrees Celsius is extremely dangerous for humans, while a value of 35 degrees is unsurvivable for more than about six hours, even for fit and healthy adults resting in the shade.
- Currently, wet-bulb temperatures in India rarely exceed 31 degrees, with most of the country experiencing maximum wet-bulb temperatures of 25-30 degrees, according to a study cited by the UN body in its report that is the summary for policymakers of the Working Group II contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report.
- The study titled ‘Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability’ mentions that under RCP8.5 (high emissions scenario), at the end of the century, Lucknow and Patna are among the cities predicted to reach wet-bulb temperatures of 35 degrees if emissions continue to rise, while Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Mumbai, Indore and Ahmedabad are all identified as at risk of reaching wet-bulb temperatures of 32-34 degrees with continued emissions.
- Overall, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab will be the most severely affected, but if emissions continue to increase, all Indian states will have regions that experience wet-bulb 30 degrees or more by the end of the century.