Ritesh Agarwal’s Father Dies After Falling Off Gurugram High-Rise, OYO Founder Issues Statement

New Delhi: Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father Ramesh Agrawal on Friday, March 10, died after falling from a high-rise in Haryana’s Gurugram. The tragic incident happens three days after Ritesh Agarwal got married to Geetansha Sood, the director of Farmation Ventures, in New Delhi in a ceremony attended by several leading business figures.

Statement from Ritesh Agarwal

“With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief.”

