New Delhi: A day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed in the encounter with police forces, sporadic incidents of stone-pelting took place in Awantipora area, his hometown in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Many parts of South Kashmir have been cordoned off since Tuesday night, when the forces received intel on the presence of Naikoo, one of the most-wanted terrorist in the Valley. The curfew-like restrictions, including suspension of mobile services, continued till Thursday as a precautionary measure.

Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora on Wednesday morning and more restrictions were imposed subsequently fearing reaction as the news about his killing spread.

Incidents of stone-pelting began on Wednesday evening by groups of youths, injuring at least 16 people. More such incidents were reported this morning from the areas around Naikoo’s native village in Awanitpora.

Police reports claimed that four of the injured persons had bullet injuries. Further investigation is being conducted.