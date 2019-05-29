New Delhi: After a simmering discontent in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over its Leader of Opposition, especially after the party’s dismal performance in Lok Sabha elections, the party legislators decided to meet at Rabri Devi’s residence on Wednesday in Patna, Bihar.

The meeting will probably hold discussions regarding the party members’ decision in Tejashwi Yadav’s forced resignation.

Bihar: RJD MLAs and MLCs to meet later today at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna. Meeting will be chaired by Tejashwi Yadav (file pics) pic.twitter.com/Q75nk8fyUo — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019

A lot of chaos has been going on within the party as an aftermath of a resounding defeat in Bihar. Senior party legislator Maheshwar Prasad Yadav had asked Tejashwi to resign from his post taking responsibility for the drubbing.

Prior to the polls, the party had made claims of defeating the saffron alliance with the help of the Congress-RJD mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). However, as the poll results surfaced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal-United (JD(U)) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) combine bagged 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats leaving only one seat in Kisanganj that was won by the Congress.

This year has been the worst performance by the RJD in the last 22 years of Lok Sabha elections. Maheshwar Prasad Yadav and Raghuvansh Pratap Singh have collectively revolted against Tejashwi, calling out his dictatorial behaviour in a parivaarwad (dynastical) politics in the state.