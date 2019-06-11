New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 72nd birthday from the Birsa Munda Central Jail. While some of his supporters visited him in Rajendra Institue of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where he is undergoing treatment, the cake at his party office melted in the wait of his son Tej Pratap Yadav.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and his wife Rabri Devi wished her husband on Twitter who was arrested in the fodder scam case saying that his birth is an incarnation.

Yadav is undergoing medical treatment in the Rajendra Institue of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and is staying in their paying ward. Supporters of the RJD in the RIMS paying ward brought flowers and sweets for the party leader. The RJD workers arrived at the paying ward where he is staying with flowers and a garland and wished for his good health and prosperity.

Doctor DK Jha, who is treating him currently, permitted him to have a piece of cake on his special day. Even though he is in jail right now, his followers went all the way to RIMS to show their support and celebrate his birthday.

Surprisingly, none of his family members came to cut the cake at the party office where a celebratory party was supposed to be held for his birthday. The RJD chief’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, was also supposed to come to the party at the RJD office but he did not show up.

As a result, the party workers eventually cut the 72-pound cake themselves as the cake started to melt as they waited.