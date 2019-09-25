New Delhi: DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday demanded the Election Commission to transfer to CBI the case involving alleged money distribution to RK Nagar voters in April 2017. Stalin also slammed the Tamil Nadu government for not appealing against a single judge’s decision to scrap an FIR related to alleged electoral malpractices committed during the by-election.

A report by Times of India quoted the DMK chief Stalin as saying, “The case came up before a Madras high court bench on Tuesday. The case is about papers being seized from health minister C Vijaya Baskar during the income tax searches in 2017.”Stalin further claimed that the seized documents had details about all the ministers involved in the bribery including chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, defeated DMK candidate Maruthu Ganesh and advocate MP Vairakkannan filed pleas seeking CBI inquiry. Advocate R Neelakandan, on the other hand, claimed that the election officials were acting in favour of the offenders who were members of the ruling AIADMK party.

In an earlier hearing, the court, after perusing the status report from the EC and the case diary of the police, had said the Income Tax report mentioned several names, while the EC report had three particular names.

It must be noted that the FIR filed in the case did not mention the names of the accused, as per the DMK chief. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint filed by the returning officer on April 27 under the direction of the EC.

The case is related to the I-T raids conducted at various places on April 7, 2017, in the money distribution to RK Nagar voters case, which subsequently led to the polls being cancelled then. Notably, the RK Nagar by-election was then conducted on December 2017.

(With agency inputs)