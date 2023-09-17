Delhi: RML Launches India’s First Transgender OPD On PM Modi’s Birthday

Home

The OPD was inaugurated Director of RML Hospital Dr Ajay Shukla.

New Delhi: India’s first transgender OPD (Outpatient Department) has been launched in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Science on the 73rd birthday Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi’s birthday. Coordinators of Delhi’s Seva Bharti were present at the inaugural event to assist the transgender community. Additionally, a blood donation camp was also set up during the event. The OPD was inaugurated Director of RML Hospital Dr Ajay Shukla.

“This is the first step, we will be organising every Friday OPD exclusively for transgenders, and if we see increasing numbers then days will be increased.” Dr Ajay Shukla, MS, RML told ANI.

“They avoid coming to normal OPDs. So, we decided to start separate OPD service for them.” Ajay Shukla added.

What Facilities Does India’s Transgender OPD Offer?

India’s inaugural transgender OPD offers a range of specialized services. These include a dedicated OPD for the transgender community available every Friday, separate OPD registration, psychological diagnostic assessments, plastic surgery options, treatment for skin diseases, urology services, pediatric care, and comprehensive blood-related tests.

