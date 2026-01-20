RN Ravi vs MK Stalin: Why are the Tamil Nadu Governor and state government fighting each other? | Explained

Home

The dispute between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin has been simmering Governor’s delay in clearing Bills passed by the Assembly. Scroll down to check details.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Vs Chief Minister MK Stalin: In a fresh political turn of events, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and the DMK-led state government have been engaged in a long standoff. In the recent development, the clash between Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and the DMK-led state government emerged once again this week when the Governor walked out of the Assembly. In this particular context, readers can note that the dramatic exit was not an isolated incident but the latest flashpoint of a conflict which has been simmering for years.

As per media reports, the dispute between the two state leaders lies a deeper question about constitutional roles between an elected government and the Governor. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent conflict between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Vs Chief Minister MK Stalin.

What’s happening between Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Vs Chief Minister MK Stalin?

In the recent development, the tension escalated between the two parties escalated after the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court over the Governor’s delay in clearbing Bills passed by the Assembly. The court delivered a clear message, stating that a Governor cannot sit on Bills indefinitely. The court criticised Governor Ravi for violating Article 200 of the Constitution.

In response, Chief Minister M K Stalin described the verdict as a “historic victory” for all states.

What Tamil Nadu Governor said on Tamil Nadu government?

In a strong attack against the Tamil Nadu government, Governor R N Ravi had said that despite being a highly industrialised state and a technology and innovation hub producing a large number of engineers and research scholars every year, the state is not performing optimally in line with its potential and can do much better, a report by PTI news agency said.

Governor R N Ravi’s comments against Stalin government

“Tamil Nadu is a highly industrialised state and already a technology and innovation hub. The question is whether it is performing optimally as per its potential. If one has the capacity to run at 12 km per hour but runs at 5-6 km per hour, one is still running but losing out on the remaining capacity. Can we do better? There is no doubt that we can,” Governor R N Ravi said.

(With inputs from agencies)

