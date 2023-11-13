Home

Road Accident: Car With Six People Falls Into Gorge In Nainital, Uttarakhand

In an unfortunate road accident, a car with six passengers fell in a gorge in Nainital, Uttarkhand. Out of six passengers, one lost his life while the other five are gravely injured.

Car Accident In Nainital Uttarakhand (Representative Photo)

New Delhi: The weather is changing and winters are coming; road accidents increase in this season, because of the fog and especially in hilly areas. On the onset of winters, a road accident has been reported in which a car with six passengers, fell into a gorge in Nainital, Uttarakhand. A man was killed while five others were injured after a car, they were travelling in, fell into a gorge near Jaurasi in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Monday morning, officials said. Know more about this unfortunate accident..

Car Falls In Gorge In Nainital, Uttarakhand

The deceased was identified as Chhatar Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh. While those injured in the accident have been identified as Suraj Singh, Jitendra Dasila, Santosh Mehar, and Harish Kumar. According to police, on Monday morning at around 4:00 am information was received that a vehicle had fallen into a ditch near Jaurasi for which State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is required for rescue operation.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Undertook Rescue Operation

Following which a team of SDRF reached the spot and rescued the five injured people and took them to a nearest hospital. The body of the deceased person was recovered and handed over to the district police for further proceedings. “There were six people in the vehicle, out of which five were injured while one died on the spot,” police said. More details are awaited.

Part Of Tunnel Under Construction Collapsed In Uttarkashi

In another extremely heartbreaking and unfortunate event, a part of a tunnel under construction from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi has collapsed on Sunday and at least 40 people are trapped beneath it. Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi says, “In Silkyara Tunnel, a part of the tunnel has broken about 200 meters ahead of the starting point. According to the officials of HIDCL, which is looking after the construction work of the tunnel, about 36 people are trapped in the tunnel and efforts are being made to rescue them safely. Police force, NDRF and SDRF team are present at the spot. Till now no casualty has been reported. We will soon rescue all the people safely.”

(Inputs from ANI)

