Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has been holding a road show in Mumbai to seek investments in the state’s northern region and tier-II cities.

A series of meetings are being held as part of the roadshow in Mumbai to attract investment in north Karnataka and tier-II cities in the state,” according to an official statement here on Sunday.

On Monday, Karnataka officials will meet Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekharan, Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra and Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej. Jyothi Labs, ACC, Huhtamaki and Jones Land Lasalle representative are also scheduled to meet the state officials.

Industrialists will be invited to “Invest Karnataka – Hubbali” convention, to be organised in the second week of February at Hubbali, about 410 km northwest of the state capital. The convention is the first in a series of second tier-city investment seeking events.

Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi, and Commerce and Industries Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta will represent Karnataka at the the business interactions.

The second phase of such events will seek investment for cities such as Belgavi, Gulbarga, Mysuru, Davanagere, Mangaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga.