‘Road to heaven’ could get costlier as BMC plans to raise cremation charges, revision likely soon

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a proposal to raise cremation charges at city-run crematoriums.

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‘Road to heaven’ could get costlier as BMC plans to raise cremation charges, revision likely soon | Image: X

Bhubaneswar: After petrol and LPG price hikes, the cost of final rites is also set to rise as the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to hike the cremation charges across all its crematoriums in the city. Officials in the revenue wing of the BMC confirmed that the corporation approved a proposal on Monday to revise the current rates, paving the way for a likely revision of the rates in the near future.

BMC Plans To Raise Gas-Based Cremation Charges At Dharma Vihar, Aiginia Crematoriums

The BMC charges Rs 2,000/body for its gas-based cremation. However, due to continuous increase in prices of LPG and PNG, the civic body is has planned to revise cremation charges at different crematoriums. As per the proposal, the civic body will charge Rs 3,000, including Rs 200 towards operation and maintenance for each cremation at the Dharma Vihar and Aiginia crematoriums.

Satyanagar, Jalimunda Cremation Fees May Rise To Rs 4,500, Firewood Cremation To Cost Rs 3,000

The proposed cremation fee at Satyanagar and Jalimunda crematoriums of the BMC will be around Rs 4,500/cremation. The fee will include Rs 200 as operation and maintenance charges. At the crematoriums, cremations will be carried out using firewood. The civic body has planned to collect Rs 3,000 per body (including Rs 500 lo O&M charges).

BMC has also proposed that the O&M charges be managed via a dedicated bank account. Meanwhile, the civic body has proposed a Rs 3,045 fee for cremating small animals at its newly opened gas-based pet crematorium, which is located in the Palasuni area.

BMC To Bear Majority Of Pet Cremation Cost

BMC will charge Rs 1,000 for private pet owners; the rest of the amount (Rs 2,045) will be borne by BMC’s own funds. It will also bear the entire cremation cost (Rs 3,045) for small animals brought through the city health officer.

In the meeting, the BMC officials also decided to buy around 200 battery-operated vehicles to strengthen its door-to-door waste collection work.

The vehicles will replace old ones with low fuel efficiency.

During the meeting, Mayor Sulochana Das also instructed the officials of the civic body to repair defunct streetlights. The civic body also decided to allocate Rs 5 lakh to each ward for road repair and maintenance ahead of the festive season.