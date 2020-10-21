New Delhi: India on Wednesday registered 54,044 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the total infection tally to 76,51,108. This is for the third consecutive day that the infections remained below 60,000 mark. Further, the death toll mounted to 1,15,914 with 717 new deaths. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Latest News: Who Will Get First Shots? Govt Prepares Database For COVID-19 Immunisation

A total of 67,95,103 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 has dropped to 1.51 per cent. Also Read - Why PM Modi’s Covid Warning Should Be Taken Seriously During Upcoming Festivals

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fifth consecutive day. Also Read - Recovered COVID-19 Patients Can Get The Infection Again Once Antibodies Start Depleting: ICMR

“With 54,044 new COVID-19 infections, India’s total cases surge to 76,51,108. With 717 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,15,914. Total active cases are 7,40,090 after a decrease of 8448 in last 24 hrs. Total cured/migrated cases are 67,95,103 with 61,775 new discharges in last 24 hrs,” the morning update by the Health Ministry read.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,72,00,379 samples have been tested up to October 20 with 10,83,608 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the government has started preparing its plan for COVID-19 immunisation. In its latest advisory issued to district and state-level nodal, the Health Ministry instructed them to prepare a database of both public and private healthcare workers and upload it on the COVID Vaccine Beneficiary Management System which is still getting ready.

It must be noted that the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine will be received by frontline health workers who are estimated to be around 20 Lakh across the country.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said that the first vaccine for novel coronavirus would likely be available in the first trimester of the upcoming year.