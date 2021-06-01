Coronavirus Tally in India: For the fourth consecutive day, India has registered the lowest record of 1,27,510 new coronavirus cases and 2,795 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily surge of infections in the past 54 days, the Health Ministry data on Tuesday showed. The active caseload has also declined by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours to stand at 18,95,520. A total of 2,55,287 recovered from coronavirus and were discharged during the same time span. With this, the total recoveries rose to 2,59,47,629. Meanwhile, as many as 21,60,46,638 people have been vaccinated against the deadly virus so far. Also Read - Coronavirus Stress Has Led To Increased Anxiety And Suicidal Thoughts: Study

On Monday, India had recorded 1.52 lakh cases of Covid, which was the lowest in 50 days and on Sunday, the country registered 1.65 cases, lowest since April 12. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE, 1 June 2021: Centre Aims at 1 Crore Daily Vaccinations From Mid-July