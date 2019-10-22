New Delhi: Robert Vadra, businessman and the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been admitted at Noida’s Metro Hospital. According to reports, Vadra was hospitalised on Monday night around 11.30 p.m. after he complained of severe back pain. He is being treated by senior orthopaedic doctors.

Vadra was seen with a bandage on his leg while he was undergoing treatment. The hospital didn’t confirm the nature of Vadra’s treatment.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was at the hospital the entire night. She left in the morning.

Priyanka is scheduled to leave for Rae Bareli today for a three-day workshop with party workers.