New Delhi: A special CBI court on Monday allowed UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra to fly abroad for medical treatment, days after he filed a plea to travel to London for the same.

Robert Vadra, who is facing a money laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), had appealed to the court to allow him to travel abroad in order to seek medical care for a tumour in his large intestine.

Vadra submitted a medical certificate from Gangaram Hospital informing the court that a tumour in large intestine has been detected. Vadra told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that his doctor has advised him to get a second opinion and therefore he wants to go to London to seek a second opinion.

The special CBI court though has allowed Vadra to fly to USA and Netherland but not to London, following which he also withdrew the London request. Vadra will now be travelling abroad for six weeks for medical purpose.

His plea was earlier opposed by the Enforcement Directorate who said that tampering of evidence could be the hidden agenda behind Vadra’s plea to travel to London.

The ED also said there are treatment facilities available in India.

Countering the ED’s submission, Vadra’s counsel and Senior Advocate K.T.S. Tulsi had said Vadra will not go to those places where the agency has objections.