New Delhi: A day after reports claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s security was breached last week, the Congress general secrtary’s husband trained his guns at Narendra Modi-led government and claimed that ‘security through out the country is compromised’.

“Its not about the security for Priyanka, my daughter and son or me or the Gandhi family.. It’s about keeping our citizens especially the women of our country, safe and feeling secure. Girls are being molested/raped, What society are we creating… Security of every citizen is the Government’s responsibility”, Robert Vadra said in his Facebook post.

He asked,”If we are not safe in our own country, our homes, not safe on roads, not safe in the day or not at night, where and when are we safe?”

His statement comes after a security breach was reported at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence on November 26. As per the reports, the incident took place at around 2 PM, when a black Scorpio SUV reached the Congress leader’s residence even when a meeting was underway in her office. Upon inquiry, the occupants of the car said that they wanted to click a photo with the Congress leader.

When Priyanka Gandhi’s office questioned the Central Reserve Police Force for their negligence which lead to the security lapse, the CRPF official blamed the Delhi Police for not guarding her residence properly.

Last month, the Modi government had removed SPG security from Gandhis and replaced it with Z Plus security by the CRPF. The government told Parliament that this is not vendetta politics but the security had been withdrawn after due diligence.