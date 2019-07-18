New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra on Thursday withdrew a plea filed in the Delhi High Court for directing the Enforcement Directorate to prevent any coercive actions against him in connection to a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal had dismissed Vadra’s application as he claimed that a trial court had already granted him anticipatory bail in the case.

Earlier, Vadra had sought in his plea to quash the case on the ground that investigations were held in “abuse of statutory power of investigation and therefore second or successive FIRs filed in connection with the same or connected cognisable offence alleged to have been committed in the course of the same transaction pursuant to the first FIR is liable to be quashed”.

Notably, the application was filed in the pending petition filed by Robert Vadra. The Central Government’s counsel Amit Mahajan, on behalf of the ED, informed the court that they had filed their response on the issue of maintainability of Vadra’s petition.

Granting time to Vadra for filing a rejoinder in the case to ED, the court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 21.

Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra has also requested for quashing of the money laundering case. The case against Vadra is regarding his purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. A probe is being undertaken in the case as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.