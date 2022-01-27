New Delhi: Days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, Zee News-DesignBoxed conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the people in the poll-bound state. In this poll, Zee News’ survey has divided Uttar Pradesh into six regions – Purvanchal, Awadh, Bundelkhand, Western UP, Central UP, Rohilkhand. The Rohilkhand (previously Rampur State) is a region in the northwestern part of Uttar Pradesh, that is centered on the Rampur, Bareilly, and Moradabad divisions.Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll For Rohilkhand (UP): BJP Likely To Gain Vote Share, Congress Predicted to Lose Ground

The biggest Opinion Poll 'Janta Ka Mood' was aired on Zee News. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here. The pre-poll survey has received approximately 10 lakh responses from people of the five election-bound states.

Earlier, as per the Zee Opinion Poll, Yogi Adityanath was projected to be the favourite chief minister with 47 per cent votes.

UP Election: Vote Share in Rohilkhand region

As per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, the BJP was predicted to occupy the top spot in terms of vote share with 51 per cent.

BJP – 51% ,

SP – 36%

BSP – 7%

Congress – 4%

Others – 2%

Zee Opinion Poll: Methodology And Survey Details

Zee News-DesignBoxed reached out to people across 403 seats of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The survey was done among randomly selected eligible adults and asked people about the most important issue and the factors that would help reach a decision. The opinion poll also asked people about their preferred choice for the Chief Minister and how caste dynamics swayed the voting decision. The Zee News-DesignBoxed would also emphasize that despite all precautions taken during the sample survey, a margin of +/-4% is always a possibility if we take into account the respondents’ deviation from the sample. Also, the numbers in the opinion poll are not the actual predictions but a projection based on a sample survey. This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results.

This survey is the base for the Opinion poll and not actual results. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.