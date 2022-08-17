New Delhi: Hours after Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Modi government has decided to shift the Rohingya refugees to economically weaker section (EWS) flats in West Delhi’s Bakkarwala, provide them basic amenities, UNHCR IDs and round-the-clock Delhi Police security, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday clarified that illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centre till their deportation as per law.Also Read - Waiting For 5G Mobile Telephony Rollout? Check What PM Modi Said About Its Launch During His I-Day Speech

“With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in Delhi,” MHA said. Also Read - Keyword for India Today is Compassion, Says President Droupadi Murmu in Her Maidan I-Day Eve Address | Top Quotes

“Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA,” it added. Also Read - Mohammad Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Makes ‘This Special Appeal’ To PM Modi, HM Shah | Watch

With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

What Puri Tweeted?

Earlier in the day, Puri tweeted: “India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs and round-the-clock Delhi Police protection.”

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

In 2018, a massive fire engulfed the houses of Rohingya refugees living in Kalindi Kunj and Madanpur Khadar. Many rebuilt shanties but another fire in 2021 destroyed the homes again. Rohingya refugees were forced to shift to tents, which were being provided by the Delhi government.

Puri also said that India respects and follows the UN Refugee Convention 1951