Rohini Acharya Gives BIG Update on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Health Post Kidney Transplantation

New Delhi: Despite successful kidney transplantation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav has not been keeping well. Taking to Twitter, Rohini Acharya, Lalu’s daughter who gave a new lease of life to her father by donating one of her kidneys said, “Today I came home after being discharged from the hospital with your blessings. But my father is still in the hospital, his health is somewhat unwell. All we need is your prayers.”

Rohini Acharya’s Tweet on Lalu Prasad Yadav

आज मैं आप लोगों की दुआओं और आशीर्वाद से हॉस्पिटल से डिस्चार्ज होकर घर आ गई ,

मगर पापा अभी भी हॉस्पिटल में है उनकी तबीयत कुछ नासाज बनी हुई हैं.

बस आप लोगों की दुआओं की शक्ति चाहिए की पापा भी जल्द से जल्द ठीक होकर आपके बीच,आपके अधिकार की खातिर आवाज बुलंद कर सकें 🙏

— Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 12, 2022

For her decision to donate kidney to ailing father, Rohini had earned the praise of netizens including Union minister Giriraj Singh, one of the most strident opponents of the former Bihar chief minister.

Singh, who represents the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat of the state, expressed his sentiments on Twitter, sharing a picture of Acharya fast asleep on her hospital bed after the surgery in Singapore.

“Beti ho to Rohini Acharya jaisi (Rohini Acharya is the kind of daughter one should have),” Singh tweeted in Hindi, adding that the Singapore-based daughter of Prasad, in her early 40s, “shall serve as an example for the future generations”.

For the unversed, the operation for the kidney transplant was successfully completed in Mount Elizabeth hospital in Singapore on December 5 and both the donor and the recipient were said to be healthy then.