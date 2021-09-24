New Delhi: Jitendra Maan alias ‘Gogi’ was shot dead by his rivals reportedly from the Tillu Tajpuria gang in a broad daylight inside the Rohini Court (Room No. 207) here on Friday. Last year in March, Gogi was arrested along with his three accomplices—Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Koi from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell.Also Read - Shootout at Rohini Court in Delhi: Gangster Among 3 Killed, Disturbing Video Emerges

The Special Cell was on the lookout for Gogi, Fajja and Gaurav for a long time before tracing them to their hideout in Gurgaon in March last year. Gogi was involved in the killing of Haryana-based singer 22-year-old Harshita Dahiya, who was gunned down by assailants in 2017 in Panipat. He carried a bounty of Rs 6.5 lakh— a reward of Rs 4 lakh in Delhi and Rs 2.5 lakh in Haryana on his head.

Gogi and his associates were also accused of killing a local Delhi leader Virendra Mann in Narela. He had allegedly killed Mann in broad daylight by pumping 26 bullets inside his body. He had also hogged the limelight for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore from a Dubai businessman from Tihar Jail.

In video footage of the shootout involving the two attackers, who were from the rival gang–Tillu and Gogi, gunshots could be heard and policemen and lawyers have seen in a scramble. Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal confirmed that three assailants were dead along with undertrial prisoner Gogi.

Here’s the video:-

#WATCH | Visuals of the shootout at Delhi's Rohini court today As per Delhi Police, assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who has died. Three attackers have also been shot dead by police. pic.twitter.com/dYgRjQGW7J — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

“Two gangsters killed in immediate counterfire by Police as they opened fire in lawyers” attire at a gangster UTP (under trial prisoner) in Rohini court premises this afternoon. All 3 gangsters dead. No other injury or death occurred”, the Delhi Police tweeted.