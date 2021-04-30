New Delhi: Renowned TV anchor Rohit Sardana died due to a heart attack on Friday morning. The noted journalist was suffering from COVID-19. Rohit Sardana, who was only 40 at the time of his death, hosted a number of prime-time shows on Aaj Tak not long before catching the virus. He left Zee News to join Aaj Tak in 2017. Also Read - 'I Have Lived My Life': 85-Year-Old Man Vacates His Hospital Bed For a Younger Patient, Dies at Home

Rohit Sardana’s former colleague and friend who he worked closely with, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, shared the news of his untimely demise on Twitter.

“A short while ago I got a call from Jitendra Sharma. My hands started shaking after hearing what he told me. He gave me the news of our friend and colleague Rohit Sardana’s death. Could’ve never imagined that this virus would take away someone so close to us. I was not ready for this. This is injustice by God.. Om Shanti, (sic)” Sudhir Chaudhary tweeted in Hindi.

अब से थोड़ी पहले @capt_ivane का फ़ोन आया।उसने जो कहा सुनकर मेरे हाथ काँपने लगे।हमारे मित्र और सहयोगी रोहित सरदाना की मृत्यु की ख़बर थी।ये वाइरस हमारे इतने क़रीब से किसी को उठा ले जाएगा ये कल्पना नहीं की थी।इसके लिए मैं तैयार नहीं था।ये भगवान की नाइंसाफ़ी है..

ॐ शान्ति — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 30, 2021

Another noted journalist and Rohit Sardana’s colleague from Aaj Tak, Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted his condolences saying, “More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP”

More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021

Even while he suffering from coronavirus, Rohit Sardana sought help for COVID-19 patients on Twitter a day before he died. In his last tweet, the anchor asked his over 4 million followers to help find Remdesivir injections for a COVID patient.