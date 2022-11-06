Rohru Assembly Constituency: A Three-way Battle Between Strong Contenders from BJP, Congress and AAP

Rohru Assembly Constituency: This assembly constituency is scheduled to go to polls on November 12 and counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Rohru Assembly constituency: Rohru, is one of the 68 constituencies in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and is a part of Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. This assembly constituency is scheduled to go to polls on November 12 and counting of votes will be done on December 8. In 2017 assembly elections, Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta won and became MLA from this seat. He secured total 29134 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Shashi Bala stood second with total 19726 votes. She lost by 9408 votes.

CANDIDATES FOR ROHRU ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP candidate Shashi Bala

Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta

AAP candidate Ashwani Kumar

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 102004 population, 93.26% is rural and 6.74% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 29.03 and 0.44, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 73396 electorates and 123 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 72.19% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 72.65% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 39.35% and 58.12% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 55.83% and 40.21% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively.

