New Delhi: In the latest development to the Rohtak murder case, Delhi Police on Saturday said that it has arrested main accused Sukhvinder, a wrestling coach, from Samaypur Badli in Delhi following inputs received from the Haryana Police. He was involved in the firing incident that took place at a wrestling centre in Rohtak on Friday. In the incident, five people were killed and two were injured.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone providing information about Sukhvinder. Five people were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Rohtak on Friday evening.

Rohtak murder case: Wrestling coach Sukhwinder arrested in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Haryana Police
— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Among those killed were college employee Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik, posted with the Railways, a wrestling coach, Satish, and a woman player. Among the injured was a four-year-old son of Manoj and Sakshi, who is undergoing treatment at the PGI in Rohtak, said police, adding that his condition is critical.

Another injured was admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon. Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told reporters that the main accused, Sukhvinder, had been working as a wrestling coach at the college’s gymnasium.

After receiving some complaints, Manoj Malik had terminated his services, said Sharma. Prima facie, because of this grudge, he (Sukhvinder) committed the crime, said Sharma.

The SP said the Haryana Director General of Police has announced a reward of Rs one lakh for sharing any information about Sukhvinder, who is on the run.

Sharma said, Sukhvinder, a resident of Gohana, did not have any licensed weapon. It is being investigated from the college authorities whether Sukhvinder was given appointment in written or on contract.

(With inputs from PTI)