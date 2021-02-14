Chandigarh: A wrestling coach who allegedly killed five people in Haryana’s Rohtak a day ago was arrested from near a Metro station in New Delhi on Saturday, police said. Sukhvinder was held from near the Samaypur Badli Metro station around 2.30 pm by the Delhi Police, said Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma. He told PTI over the phone that the accused was held in a joint operation with the Delhi Police. Also Read - Haryana Govt to Bring Law For Recovery of Damages to Public Property From Protesting Farmers

At present, he is in the Delhi Police custody and our teams, along with them, are interrogating him, added Sharma. Also Read - Rohtak Firing Case: Main Accused Wrestling Coach Sukhwinder Arrested by Delhi Police

Sukhvinder, 30, will now be brought to Haryana on a production warrant, said the SP. Also Read - Delhi Police Arrests Man Who 'Instigated' R-Day Tractor Rally Violence

The Delhi Police will produce him in a court on Sunday there and after that he will be brought here, said Sharma.

Earlier during the day, the Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh for sharing any information about Sukhvinder.

Five people were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Rohtak on Friday evening.

Among those killed were college employee Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik, posted with the Railways, a wrestling coach, Satish, and a woman player.

Among the injured was a four-year-old son of Manoj and Sakshi, who is undergoing treatment at the PGI in Rohtak, said police, adding that his condition is critical.

Another injured was admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told reporters that the main accused, Sukhvinder, had been working as a wrestling coach at the college’s gymnasium.

After receiving some complaints, Manoj Malik had terminated his services, said Sharma.

Prima facie, because of this grudge, he (Sukhvinder) committed the crime, said Sharma.

The SP said the Haryana Director General of Police has announced a reward of Rs one lakh for sharing any information about Sukhvinder, who is on the run.

The SP said as per available information as of now, there was only one accused but he also did not rule out the possibility of the involvement of some other people.

Police are collecting evidence from the crime scene and the CCTV footage is also being collected, Sharma said.

The SP said no eyewitness has come forward as of now.

As per the feedback we got, there should be more eyewitnesses there, he said.

On the number of bullets fired, Sharma said, The post-mortem of the dead is going on. Anything can be said about the number of bullet injuries only after the post-mortem. Before this, it will be very difficult to say how many shots were fired.

Sharma said as per investigation conducted so far, Sukhvinder, a resident of Baroda village, did not have any licensed weapon.