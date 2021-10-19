New Delhi: In a bid to tackle unemployment crisis, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will create ‘Rojgaar Bazaar 2.0’, a portal for youth seeking jobs in the national capital. Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal will be the first of its kind digital job matching platform in the country that will provide end-to-end employment related services to the youth of the city.Also Read - Delhi Liquor Shops To Remain Shut For 45 Days Staring October 1| Full Details Inside

The Delhi government has claimed that the new Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal will bring all the services related to skill training, career guidance and job matching on a first-of-its-kind digital platform in India.

What is Rojgaar Bazaar 2.0?

Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 is an upgraded version of the Rojgaar Bazaar portal that was launched last year and became a useful platform for youths looking for jobs and small businesses. It will bring all the services related to skill training, career guidance and job matching on a first-of-its-kind digital platform in India.

The digital platform will be a “gateway to access skill training, career guidance and skill credentialing”, said Sisodia, adding that a mobile app will also be made available.

It will also provide critical services ranging from skilling, career guidance, skill credentialing and automated analytics services, all of which will help in enhancing the job seekers’ ability to gain meaningful livelihoods.

Rojgaar Bazaar 1.0

Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 was launched last year in August.

“Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 in August 2020 turned out to be a lifeline for the unemployed youth as well as small businesses of Delhi. Sisodia claimed that over 14 lakh job-seekers and 10 lakh jobs have already been advertised on the current Rojgar Bazaar portal.