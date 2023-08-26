Home

Rolls-Royce Crash: Luxury Car At Fault Says FIR, Vikas Malu Accused Of ‘Killing’ Actor Satish Kaushik

Rolls-Royce Crash: A Rolls-Royce Phantom car collided with a petrol tanker at high speed on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh on Tuesday afternoon, August 22 resulting in the death of the driver of the petrol tanker and his assistant while three people were injured in the incident. It is being reported that the Rolls-Royce car was being driven at a speed of 230 km per hour. The police have registered an FIR and an investigation is underway.

Vikas Malu, the director of the Kuber Group was among the three people injured in the incident and was one of the three occupants of the luxury car. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Gurugram. Malu’s statement will be recorded once he is discharged from the hospital, said a police official.

Who Is Vikas Malu

Vikas Malu is the director of Kuber Group which initially dealt with tobacco products while currently the conglomerate is involved in 45 ventures across 50 countries. He oversees the operations of 12 companies in the group, according to a report published by Hindustan Times. Kuber Group was founded by Vikas Malu’s father in 1985.

Vikas Malu is quite active on social media and can be seen in pictures with top Bollywood actors and celebrity figures like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, reports HT.

Actor Satish Kaushik’s Death Connection

Recently, Vikas Malu came into the headlines when his second wife Saanvi Malu accused him of murdering actor Satish Kaushik. She has also written to the Delhi Police Commissioner on this matter.

Satish Kaushik died on March 9, 2023, a day after the Holi festival. He was inside a car heading to a “friend’s” place when he complained of uneasiness to his driver and asked him to take him to the hospital.

The other version of the story states that Satish Kaushik was at Vikas Malu’s Delhi farmhouse when he died on March 9 on his way to the hospital after he complained of feeling uneasy. It is said that the actor-director suffered a heart attack.

“He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way, he suffered a heart attack around 1 a.m.,” read Anupam Kher’s statement.

Vikas Malu’s Wife Saanvi Malu Accused Him Of ‘Killing’ Satish Kaushik

As reported about Satish Kaushik’s death, he passed away a day after playing Holi at Vikas Malu‘s farmhouse. Saanvi Malu had accused Vikas Malu of being involved in Satish Kaushik’s death. Saanvi had sent a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner accusing her husband Vikas Malu of being involved in the actor’s death.

Satish Kaushik Had Given Rs 15 Crore To Vikas Malu For ‘Investment Purpose’

Sanvi said that Vikas and Satish were old friends and the actor had given an amount of Rs 15 crore to Vikas for investment purposes claiming in her complaint that Vikas may have “killed Satish because he was seeking the money back from him”.

“I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji’s death. He had come to my husband’s farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found from the farmhouse. Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India,” said Sanvi Malu.

Blue Pills And Russian Girls

Saanvi also claimed that Vikas had planned to arrange “blue pills and Russian girls” to do away with Satish. “When I later asked from him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That’s why I have brought this angle to the police for a fair investigation”, said Saanvi.

‘Potent Evidence Of Murder’

Saanvi has said that she has “potent evidence” to prove Satish Kaushik was “murdered” by Vikas Malu.

However, Satish Kaushik’s family has denied any possibility of foul play in his death and that Vikas and he didn’t have business connections.

Satish had partied a day before his sudden death and his postmortem report mentioned that the actor died due to a heart attack as his heart had 95% blockage.

Oil Tanker-Rolls Royce Mishap

Earlier, it was reported that the oil tanker was being driven on the wrong side and it collided with the luxury car near Umri village under Nagina police station limits on Tuesday.

However, according to the FIR registered on August 22 at the Nagina police station, it was Rolls Royce that came from behind and hit the front tyre of the oil tanker resulting in the tanker losing its balance and as a result, it overturned.

Vikas Malu’s lawyer has claimed that he (Malu) was not driving the vehicle when the accident occurred. However, primary investigation has revealed that the fault lies with the luxury car’s driver which was a part of a 14-vehicle convoy.

What Exactly Happened On Fateful Day?

Visuals from the accident scene showed a damaged Rolls-Royce Phantom, a car with a price tag exceeding Rs 10 crore. The front of the vehicle was crushed, the engine was on fire, and the doors stood open. The condition of the truck was even more dire, reduced to a pile of metal after the fire engulfed it.

As the vehicles were moving along the highway, the Rolls-Royce abruptly sped up, surpassing the vehicle ahead and ultimately colliding with the tanker that was executing a U-turn.

“The tanker was driven by Ramprit and had two other passengers, Kuldeep and Gotam Kumar. Around 11.30 am on the Delhi-Mumbai highway, a vehicle driven negligently and at high speed hit the front tyre of the tanker, causing it to lose balance and overturn,” the FIR said.

Due to the collision, the caught fire, yet the individuals inside were promptly rescued by their family members, who were closely following in another vehicle.

The injured passengers in the car have been identified as Divya and Tasbir, both residents of Chandigarh.

