Kolkata: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly’s son Akash Mukhopadhyay has been arrested, a day after he rammed his car into a wall in Golf Green area here. He will be produced before the court today, news agency ANI reported.

The incident happened late on Thursday night when Akash Mukhopadhyay (20), while taking a turn, rammed his black sedan into the wall of the club in the posh Golf Garden area. He was allegedly driving in an inebriated state.

Eyewitnesses claimed many people had a narrow escape as the vehicle was being driven at a breakneck speed. The car crashed into the boundary wall, breaking a portion of it, with the driver trapped inside.

Mukhopadhyay came out of the car unscathed with the help of his father, who rushed out of their apartment nearby on hearing the commotion, reports said. He was taken to the Jadavpur police station by cops, as the locals alleged that he was driving in an inebriated condition.

In a tweet, Ganguly said the law should take its own course.

“My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to take care of it with all legal implications… No favours/ politics please. I love my son and will take care of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE (sic),” she said.

Furthermore, she tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted, “I don’t commit any wrong, neither do I tolerate one. I am not up for sale.”