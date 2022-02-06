Dehradun: Falling under the Haridwar district of the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, the Roorkee Assembly Constituency is all set to witness an interesting contest during the upcoming polls. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Pradeep Batra of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Congress’ Suresh Chand Jain with a margin of 12542 votes. This assembly constituency comes under Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency and during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘nishank’ won as the MP from Hardwar Lok Sabha seat with the margin of 258729 votes by defeating Ambrish Kumar from Indian National Congress.Also Read - In Caste-Centric Agra Rural, Can BJP's Baby Rani Maurya Break Mayawati's Jatav Vote Base in All-Dalit Showdown?

Key Candidate from Roorkee Assembly Constituency

AAP candidate Naresh Prince

BJP candidate Pradeep Batra

Congress candidate Yashpal Rana

Who Will Claim Majority from the Roorkee Seat?

Visiting different areas of Roorkee, Congress candidate from Roorkee seat Yashpal Rana met the people and appealed to the local residents to vote in his favor. He also reportedly claimed that Congress would form the government in the hill-state this time. Claiming that Congress will form the government in the state, he said that he is getting support from every area of Roorkee. The public has made up its mind to change the state. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Pradeep Batra also met the people of Roorkee and said that BJP is the only support in bringing development.

About Roorkee

As per Election Commission of India data, Roorkee has 96,239 registered voters. It has 52,011 male and 44,228 female registered voters. In the last Assembly elections held in 2012, Congress defeated the BJP by a slim margin of just 801 votes to win this constituency. Pardeep Batra, the winning candidate from Congress, secured 23,164 votes. The runner-up was Suresh Chand Jain of BJP who got 22,363 votes. The voter turnout was 63.77 %.