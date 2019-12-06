New Delhi: Amid raging debates over whether the Telangana police was justified in killing the four accused of the Hyderabad rape and murder case, unprecedented jubilations started taking place in several parts of the country.

Flower petals were showered at the encounter site, while neighbours of the veterinarian offered sweets, tied rakhi to police personnel. DCP Zindabad, ACP Zindabad slogans were raised.

#WATCH Hyderabad: ‘DCP Zindabad, ACP Zindabad’ slogans raised near the spot where where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter by Police earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/2alNad6iOt — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Hyderabad: Locals had showered rose petals on Police personnel at the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter earlier today pic.twitter.com/66pOxK1C2b — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with a team of Cyberabad police at NH-44, the Telangana police said on Friday. According to reports, the four — identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu — were being taken to the crime scene, in Chatanpally, Mahbubnagar, for recreation of the crime scene, when they tried to attack the army of police and escape. Police opened fire and all four were killed, confirmed police. The incident took place between 3AM and 6AM.

“Gang rape and murder is a horrendous crime, BJP has condemned it, and as a responsible opposition party has also pressured the Telangana state government to act and bring the accused to justice,” Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said in a statement.

“However, India is not a banana republic and is bound by legal and constitutional framework. Politics over crime cannot set right precedence. Telangana state government and DGP should call a press conference immediately,” the BJP said. “As a responsible national party BJP will react only after official police statement,” it said.