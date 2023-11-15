‘Rote He Rehte Hai…’ Priyanka Attacks Modi in Madhya Pradesh, Says PM Always Wines About His Own Problems

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Datia: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that a movie of the PM should also be made with the title ‘Mere Naam’ similar to actor Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’ as the latter always “keeps crying”.

Trending Now

Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia, Priyanka said that the PM keeps crying every time like Salman Khan in the movie ‘Tere Naam’.

You may like to read

“What to say about Modi ji…He keeps crying (Rote hi rehte hain). In the movie ‘Tere Naam’, Salman Khan was crying from beginning to end. Similarly, Modi Ji keeps crying every time. A movie on him should also be made with the title ‘Mere Naam’,” Priyanka Gandhi said. She further said that PM Modi is the only Prime Minister of the country who is permanently troubled by his own pain.

“Narendra Modi is the first PM of India who is always in pain with his own problems. He went to Karnataka with a list and said that this much of abusive language used against him; he came here and said the same,” the Congress leader added.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

However, Priyanka also remembered Rajiv Gandhi, her father and the former Prime Minister of the country.

“The people of Amethi used to scold him (Rajiv Gandhi) and used to tell on his face, ‘Rajiv bhaiya, we will give you love but if you don’t fix our roads then we won’t vote for you’. He was the PM but he never used to get angry or scold them, he used to bow his head and say ‘I have given the order but it is taking time’…this is the tradition of our country, our ancestors fought for freedom so that the people can have ultimate power and wealth…” Priyanka said.

She also promised to waive off the farm loans and conduct a caste-wise census if Congress is elected to power.

“If we (Congress) form government in Madhya Pradesh, we will waive off the farm loans and conduct a caste-wise census, among many other things,” she said. Further hitting out at PM Modi, the Congress leader accused him of working for industrialists.

“The BJP government is working only for big industrialists. Thousands of crores of rupees belonging to Adani ji are being waived off and the country’s properties are being handed over to him. What could be bigger corruption than that you have taken the country’s wealth and put it in the hands of an industrialist,” she said.

Notably, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Priyanka for a similar remark against the PM.

The commission has asked the Congress leader to explain the statement by November 16 by 8:00 pm, as to why appropriate action for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) as well as provisions of election and penal laws should not be taken against her.

The notice from the Elections Commission came following a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the poll body that while addressing a public rally at Sanwer Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, “she made unverified and false statements in respect of PM Narendra Modi that have the potential to mislead the public and tarnish the image of PM.”

Earlier on November 8, Addressing a rally in support of Congress candidates in Sanwer in the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over government companies to his industrialist friends.

“Modi ji, the BHEL from which we used to get employment and the country was moving forward, what did you do with this? To whom did you give it? Why did you give this to your industrialist friends?” Priyanka Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by India.com staff and is published from a syndicated feed. The team has only edited the header)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.