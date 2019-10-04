Jabalpur: A major controversy has erupted after pictures from a school play in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur went viral on social media. The viral pictures show a student playing the role of Nathuram Godse,the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, dressed in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) uniform.

The play was organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi aimed at showcasing the events of Bapu’s life. In one of the pictures, the student can be seen dressed in a khaki half pant, white shirt and a black cap on his head with a gun in his hands directed at Mahatma Gandhi.

 

Miffed with such a representation, Hindu Seva Parishad has now filed a complaint against the school.

However, as per The Times Of India report, the MP police has said that a FIR cannot be registered in such a case, as no crime has been committed.Only a NCR (Non Congnizable Offense Information Report) has been filed against the school, and the organisation has been asked to approach the court.

”This is not a cognizable offense, it involves a defamation case. The matter will be decided by the court. We have done NCR and asked them to go to court. The decision of the the court will be final”, said a police official.

 

 

 