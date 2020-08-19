New Delhi: The row over Facebook hate speech rules flared up further when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday moved a privilege emotion against Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi, saying both the leaders have surpassed all limits of decency, ethics and basic tenets of parliamentary procedure. Also Read - Ganpati Bappa to Go Online: How Will Ganesh Chaturthi Be Held During Coronavirus Times?

In the privilege motion, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey mentioned that Tharoor has surpassed all limits of decency, ethics and basic tenets of parliamentary procedure and Rahul Handi is busy spreading fake news and hatred. Also Read - Chhattisgarh: FIR Against Facebook India Executive Ankhi Das For ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’

The development comes hours after Tharoor, who heads the parliamentary panel on information technology, gave a notice for breach of privilege against Dubey, alleging that he made disparaging remarks on social media over his decision to summon a panel meeting to discuss alleged “misconduct” of Facebook. Also Read - Facebook Row Over Hate Speech: BJP Plot or Congress Sketch? Delhi Assembly Panel to Probe Today

Writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Tharoor took strong objection to Dubey’s remarks on Twitter that “the Chairman of Standing Committee does not have the authority to do anything without discussion of the agenda with its members”.

Tharoor said Dubey accused him of championing his political party’s “agenda without authorisation by the Committee and Speaker”.

Dubey’s remarks came after Tharoor had said on Sunday that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would like to hear from Facebook about a media report on its conduct and what it proposes to do about hate-speech in India.

In the letter, Tharoor urged Birla to issue necessary directions to initiate proceedings against Dubey for “committing a breach of privilege on multiple accounts and contempt of the House”.

In response to Tharoor, Dubey on Wednesday tweeted, “In the last 11 years as an MP, I have neither violated any rules nor would I let anyone violate or abuse their power for their parties personal vendetta with agenda.”

A war of words on Twitter broke out between Dubey and Opposition MPs Tharoor and Mahua Moitra (TMC) over the prospect of the panel seeking views of Facebook on the WSJ report.

In the report published on Friday, US newspaper Wall Street Journal cited interviews with unnamed Facebook insiders to claim that one of its senior India policy executives intervened in internal communication to stop a permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana after he allegedly made communally charged posts.

Giving its response, the Facebook said the company’s social media platform prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence, adding these policies are enforced globally without regard to political affiliation.

