New Delhi: The controversy over Facebook hate speech rules further flared up on Thursday after another BJP MP wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking removal of Shashi Tharoor as chief of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.

After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, party member Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday wrote a letter Lok Sabha Speaker against Shashi Tharoor for speaking in public about his intention to summon Facebook officials without discussing the matter first in the parliamentary committee.

"Issuing statements as to who would be summoned and what would be the agenda of the meeting is absolutely uncalled for and is violative of the procedures of the Lok Sabha. The proclivity of the IT committee chairman to speak to media first undermines the functioning of the committee members and the committee itself," Rathore said.

Notably, Rathore is also a member of the committee which Tharoor heads. He said he has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard.

Rathore said the IT committee members have no issue on “summoning whosoever the committee feels needs to be summoned for the protection of the rights of citizens of our country” but added that the matter should be discussed in the panel first.

Earlier in the day, Nishikant Dubey also had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker requesting him to remove the Congress leader from the post.

In the letter to Speaker, Dubey alleged that speaking in ‘Spencerian’ English with a foreign accent does not give freedom to an individual to not only disregard the glorious parliamentary institutions/organs to meet his own political ambitions but also to abuse our constitution.

Dubey also mentioned in the letter that ever since Tharoor has become the panel head, he is running the affairs of the committee in a thoroughly unprofessional manner and to serve his political agenda of spreading rumours and defaming my party.

On Wednesday, Dubey and Tharoor have filed breach of privilege notices against each other after a war of words broke out on Twitter over the Congress leader’s remarks on summmoning the Facebook India executives.

The whole controversy erupted after a report in the Wall Street Journal claimed that Facebook refused to apply hate speech rules to certain ruling party politicians.