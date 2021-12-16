Gurugram: The controversy over Muslims offering namaz in Gurugram reached Supreme Court on Thursday after ex-Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb filed a contempt plea in the top court against top officers of the Haryana government. In the plea, Adeeb alleged that the Haryana police and civil administration failed to take action against those who prevented Muslims from offering namaz on public grounds.Also Read - SC Lifts Ban On Bullock Cart Racing After 4 Yrs In Maharashtra; Order To Follow Norms Of Jallikattu

However, Adeeb in the plea sought contempt action against Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal and Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal in the case.

In the plea, he alleged that the police and administration did not take action against hate speech over the namaz controversy and added that the administration failed to stop "identifiable hooligans" from creating communal tension by repeatedly blocking namaz in Gurugram.

In the past many weeks now, Gurugram witnessed Hindu groups and local residents objecting to Muslims offering of namaz in an open ground near a residential complex.

On the other hand, the Muslims offering namaz in the open ground claimed that it was a designated place for weekly prayers, and those objecting to it insisted on stopping this practice.

In his petition, Adeeb reiterated that the permission to hold Friday namaz in the open was specifically given due to lack of space and facilities.

He further added that no strict action was taken against the unruly elements on December 3, when the Hindu groups objected to them offering namaz in open space. He added in the plea that the incidents escalated further and larger groups later went to other sites “chanting communally divisive slogans”.

In his plea, Adeeb alleged that there has been a steady increase in incidents involving Friday prayers offered by the Muslim community in Gurgaon.