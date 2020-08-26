NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: Amid controversy over NEET, JEE 2020 exams, non-BJP chief ministers of 7 states on Wednesday decided to move the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exams keeping the health and safety aspect of students at this time of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: 'Opposition Not Considering Interest of Students,' Says Gujarat Minister Over Mamata's Call to Challenge SC

Moreover, other political parties like DMK and AAP also joined the growing chorus against the holding of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a time when COVID-19 cases were rising across the country. Also Read - NEET 2020: Over 4 Lakh Admit Cards Downloaded in 3 Hours Amid Protest Over Entrance Exams

During the meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, these chief ministers agreed in one accord to file a review petition urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the competitive exams, sources said. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Govt Must Listen to Stakeholders, Find Acceptable Solution, Says Rahul Gandhi

The chief ministers who took part in the meeting included Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Amarinder Singh, Hemant Soren, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayanasamy.

In the meeting, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said whatever steps need to be taken in the interest of students, should be taken in one unity.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the Centre to listen to students’ grievances and find an amicable solution to the matter.

Apart from this, the Congress is also planning to state protests by its state units on August 28 in front of central government offices at state and district headquarters, besides a nationwide online campaign, #SpeakUpForStudentSaftey.

In a late evening development, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote letter to Education Minister and urged him to postpone the exams.

A strong critic of the Central government, DMK chief MK Stalin welcomed the decision of the seven chief ministers over the matter and said the Tamil Nadu government should also move the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the time is not right for holding the competitive exams and pressed on the need for postponing them.

Besides, Gehlot and Baghel, V Narayanasamy said the Central government would be held responsible if students get infected with COVID-19.

As per the latest announcements from the NTA, the JEE Main 2020 and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September. The NEET will be held on September 13 and JEE Main from September 1 to 6.

A total of 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains, and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

(With inputs from agencies)