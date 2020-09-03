NEET, JEE Main 2020 Latest News: At a time when the JEE Main exams are being held across 600 centres in the country from September 1 to 6, the Supreme Court will hear a review please of 6 opposition-ruled states on Friday. Also Read - SC Issues Notice on Andhra Pradesh Govt's Plea to Make English as Medium of Education in its Schools

The development comes after 6 ministers of opposition-ruled states on August 28 moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year amid COVID-19 pandemic.

In the apex court, the review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant). The plea has been filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes.

The top court had on Aug 17 refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams saying that life must go on and students can’t lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

While hearing the matter, the apex court had dismissed a plea by one Sayantan Biswas seeking direction to National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts both the NEET and JEE exams, to postpone them and said that there was absolutely” no merit in the plea.

With strict COVID guidelines in places, the JEE Main 2020 exams are being held from Tuesday. Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining social distancing as candidates are among the scenes being witnessed at the exam centres across the country.

Over 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency has taken for safely conducting the crucial exam.