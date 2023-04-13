Home

News

India

Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Modi To Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters To Newly Inducted Recruits Today

Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Modi To Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters To Newly Inducted Recruits Today

Significantly, the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Central government to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

PM Modi will also address the appointees on the occasion.

Guwahati: As part of the Rozgar Mela 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. PM Modi will also address the appointees on the occasion.

Employment generation for youth

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” the PMO said in a statement.

You may like to read

PM Shri @narendramodi to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits tomorrow 🗓️13th April, 2023 🕥10:30 AM I will be joining the ‘Rozgar Mela’ at Secunderbad 📍Rail Kalarang, Bhoiguda Details: https://t.co/LmFZK0jni2 pic.twitter.com/GR48RoY8Ec — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 12, 2023

Significantly, the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the Central government to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions such as Train Manager, Station Master, Senior commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Senior Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, among others.

Karmayogi Prarambh for new appointees

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

PM Modi on October 22 last year had launched the first phase of the ‘Rozgar Mela’, marking the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs.

Rozgar Mela in 3 locations

Under the jurisdiction of NF Railway the ‘Rozgar Mela’ will be held in three different locations- Guwahati in Assam, Siliguri in North Bengal and Dimapur in Nagaland.

As a part of this programme, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will hand over the appointment letters to the newly selected youths at Railway Rang Bhavan Cultural Hall, Guwahati.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli will hand over the appointment letters at Imliyanger Memorial Centre, Dimapur.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India Nisith Pramanik will be the Chief Guest of the Siliguri programme and will distribute the appointment letters at Railway Officers Club, New Jalpaiguri.

207 candidates to get appointment letters

207 candidates in Guwahati, 217 candidates in Dimapur and 225 candidates in Siliguri from various government departments will be handed over the appointment letters in this programme.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.