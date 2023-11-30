Home

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Appointment Letters, Hails Youth As Makers Of ‘Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Rozgar Mela initiative as a way for youth to become the makers of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses beneficiaries of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' via a video conference, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Rozgar Mela 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hailed the nation’s youth as the ones who will pave the way for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) in the near future as he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits in various government departments at the ‘Rozgar Mela’.

“Rozgar Mela paves the way for youth to become the makers of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Modi wrote on X.

Rozgar Mela paves the way for youth to become the makers of a 'Viksit Bharat'. https://t.co/sV122mwxd3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2023

“These appointment letters are a result of your hard work and talent. You’re going to join that facet of Nation development which is directly connected with the people,” PM Modi said addressing the new recruits via video conferencing.

“As employees of the Government of India, you all have to fulfil big responsibilities. Whatever position you hold, whatever field you work in, your top priority should be the ease of living of the countrymen,” he further said.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ initiative was launched by PM Modi on October 22 last year and aims to provide 10 government jobs to deserving candidates across the country.

“The campaign of providing jobs to lakhs of youth in the country by the Government of India is continuing. Today, more than 50 thousand youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. This appointment letter is the result of your hard work and talent. I congratulate you and your family very much,” the prime minister said in his address today.

Rozgar Mela is being held at 37 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments including Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and family Welfare and Ministry of Labour & Employment, among others.

Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

So far, there have been a series of Rozgar Mela events, providing government jobs in different departments.

(With inputs from agencies)

