Rozgar Mela: PM Modi To Distribute More Than 1 Lakh Appointment Letters To Recruits Tomorrow

Newly inducted appointees to also train themselves through online module Karmayogi Prarambh.

Rozgar Mela: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Monday, 12 February at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Phase I of the Integrated Complex “Karmayogi Bhavan” in New Delhi. This complex will promote collaboration and synergy among various pillars of Mission Karmayogi.

Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country.

The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The recruits will be joining the Government in various Ministries/Departments viz. Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Railways in various positions.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Government of India to accord the highest priority to employment generation in the country. Rozgar Mela is expected to leverage further employment generation and provide gainful opportunities to the Youth for their empowerment and direct participation in National Development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

