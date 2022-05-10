New Delhi: On Monday the Punjab Police’s Intelligence headquarters in Mohali’s Sector 77 came under attack from a suspected rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). However, there was no report of injury to anyone reported. As per a police communiqué, the minor explosion was reported around 7.45 pm.Also Read - RPG Fired at Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Police Don’t Rule Out Terror Angle

The Director-General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra conducted a meeting on Tuesday with senior officials. He later informed reporters that a projectile had hit the building in Mohali and the explosive used in it seems to be TNT (trinitrotoluene).

Reacting to the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that anyone tried to spoil the atmosphere of the state will not be spared. "Punjab Police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Anyone who tried to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared," Mann said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and condemned the attack. “Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab government will not allow those people’s wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely,” he tweeted.

What is the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG)?

The Rucknoy Peotivotankovvy Granaromyot (RPG) is a weapon of Soviet origin that roughly translated means a handheld anti-tank grenade launcher. The weapon is portable and very easy to operate. This powerful weapon can cause widespread damage whether used in an anti-personnel mode or against armoured vehicles or against buildings. They play a major part in contemporary warfare and are highly used among insurgent and terrorist groups. These warheads are affixed to a rocket motor and stabilised in flight with fins. Some types of RPG are reloadable, while others are single-use. RPGs, with the exception of self-contained versions, are loaded from the muzzle.