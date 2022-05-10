New Delhi: In an unprecedented incident, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali. The RPG was fired from across the street. The blast shattered the glasses, said the police on late Monday night. The police called it an RPG-like attack and termed the blast a minor one.Also Read - Blast Reported at Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

Meanwhile, the Mohali Police said that they do not rule out the "terror angle".

On being asked whether it can be termed a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media, "It can't be ignored. We are investigating it."

“It is a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it,” he added.

“A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,” the Mohali police said in a statement.

The police have cordoned off the area and an alert has been sounded and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is on the spot.

A quick reaction team of the Chandigarh Police was also deputed near the Intelligence office building.

(With agency inputs)