New Delhi: In view of protest against alleged anomalies in the format of exams conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board, the North Central Railway assured that they are addressing the concerns of students and outreach camps are being set up to deal with the issue.Also Read - Rudraprayag: Will BJP Score Chauka with Fourth Win From This Seat or Congress, AAP May Pose Challenge?

“Concerns were due to the shortlisting method, which we are addressing. We have placed physical outreach camps in Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra, which will be active till February 16,” Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway Shivam Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Elon Musk Offers $5000 to Teenager to Stop Tracking His Private Jet Location On Twitter

The official said concerns can also be “registered on the website of RRB Prayagraj”. “A few students raised their concerns post declaration of NTPC’s CBT 1 result on January 15. We have called CBT-2 shortlisted students for about 20 times for each level against 1 vacancy, as one candidate had applied in more than 1 level,” the official said. Also Read - COVID Positive Man In Kolkata Donates Body For Medical Research On Infection

Concerns were due to the shortlisting method, which we are addressing; we have placed physical outreach camps in Prayagraj, Jhansi, & Agra, which will be active till Feb 16. Concerns can also be registered on the website of RRB Prayagraj: Dr.Shivam Sharma, CPRO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav along with others in a press statement said that the committee formed by the ministry is a “conspiracy” to postpone the matter till the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections,” Sandeep Saurav told ANI.

Railways Exam Protest

The students have been hitting the streets ever since results of entrance tests for the Non Technical Popular Category were declared by the Railway Recruitment Board.

They have been livid that the RRB was far from completing selection process for 30,000 vacancies nearly three years after advertising the posts. Moreover, there have been goof ups like candidates “with more than one roll number”.

Introducing an extra screening test for Group D has also been resented by the candidates who say the jobs are not of a highly-skilled nature and hence a complex selection process was unnecessary.

The Railway Board recently put on hold the selection process and set up a high powered committee, inviting suggestions from the aggrieved students.