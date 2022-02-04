New Delhi: The Indian Railways began an outreach programme on Thursday to connect with Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) aspirants, who had taken to the streets to protest against irregularities in its NTPC and Level 1 exams, by reaching out to about two lakh students, according to officials.Also Read - RRB NTPC Exam Protest: Students' Concern Being Addressed, Outreach Camps Set Up In UP, Says Railways

Protests broke out in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh against the RRBs’ Non-Technical Popular Categories exam of 2021. Railways had to suspend the exams due to the protests and formed a committee to look into the grievances. Also Read - RRB NTPC Results Row: After Violence in Bihar, Railways Issues FAQs to Clear Doubts of Aspirants

The Railways said on Thursday that it received 1,40,440 concerns on their web programme — iroams.com/outreach, while 46,980 grievances were received via email. Also Read - Students Protests Over RRB NTPC Posts Enter 3rd Day in UP And Bihar. Top Points

Around 9,861 camps were held across zones by the Railway Recruitment Boards, which included personal interaction/email and paper submissions, it said.

The deadline to raise objections ends on February 16, 2022.

The committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4.

The candidates are opposing the Railways’ decision to hold the exam in two stages, claiming the second stage for final selection tantamount to cheating those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the Railways’ Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for computer-based test released on January 15.

Around 1.25 crore candidates had applied for the exams that had advertised over 35,000 posts from levels 2 to 6. It is being alleged that the exam is designed to favour those with a higher qualification, even for jobs that require lesser qualification.

(With inputs from PTI)