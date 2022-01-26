RRB NTPC Results Latest News Today: After fresh protests erupted again in Bihar, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday urged the agitating students to not protest and assured them to address their grievances and concerns. The assurance from the Railway Minister came after students alleged irregularities in the Non-Technical Popular Categories exams.Also Read - RRB NTPC Results Row: Aspirants Found Involved In Vandalism During Protest Will Be Barred From Recruitment, Warns Railways

“I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them,” Vaishnaw said. Also Read - Indian Railways Cancels 478 Trains Passing Through Delhi, UP And Bihar | Full List

In a statement, Vaishnaw added that the RRB chairmen have been asked to listen to the concerns of students, compile them and send them to the committee. “An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country and listen to grievances,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Also Read - Indian Railways: IRCTC Cancels 542 Trains On January 24. Check Complete List Of Cancelled Trains Here

On students' protest against alleged irregularities in Non-Technical Popular Categories exams, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them." pic.twitter.com/7I7rL890BL — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Earlier in the day, a passenger train was set on fire and another train was attacked with stones as fresh protests erupted in Bihar by students against the RRB NTPC results row.

The visuals shared on social media showed a train engulfed in flames and firemen trying to put it out.

In the meantime, the heavy contingent of police failed to control the protesters, who squatted on railway tracks, vandalised property, clashed with security forces and targeted several trains, severely affecting services.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways decided to suspend its Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests after the protests turn violent in the state.

The Railways has also formed a high level committee to examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed the same.

After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry, the Railways said.

“A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022,” the railways said.

The committee will examine the results of 1st Stage CBT of centralised employees notice issued in 2019 (CEN 01/2019) for NTPC and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT without effecting existing shortlisted candidates and the introduction of second stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019.

The candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in, the railways has said.

Candidates have been given three weeks time up to February 16 to submit their concerns and the committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022.

Students can submit their grievances before the committee till February 16. The committee will examine the grievances and submit its recommendations before March 4: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/FFTcwlxIvD — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

“In view of above, the 2nd Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) beginning 15th February 2022 and 1st Stage CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 beginning 23rd February stands postponed,” the railways said.

On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.