New Delhi: Amid deteriorating air quality in Delh-NCR, the central government has brought in a new law through an ordinance to keep pollution in check and deter violators. Polluters may face a five-year jail term and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore under the new laws.

This comes after President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday signed an order to form a committee to look into the air quality management of the national capital and its adjoining areas. Notably, the commission comprising of 18 members, will work to research and identify solutions to growing air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The committee will be headed by a chairperson appointed by the Centre and will have representatives from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It will replace all existing bodies, including the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority for the National Capital Region.

On Monday, the Central government had told the Supreme Court that it was contemplating to create a permanent body by enacting legislation to deal with annual air pollution issue in Delhi-NCR arising from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.